Altatac via Rakuten offers the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel for Xbox One / Windows bundled with the Logitech G Driving Force Shifter and Forza 7 for Xbox One for $300. Coupon code "ALT45" cuts that price to. With, that's the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere by $76. (We saw this for $10 less last October without Forza 7.)The wheel features on-wheel D-pad, console buttons, and paddle shifters. The shifter features solid-steel shaft and hand-stitched leather construction.