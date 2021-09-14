That's $15 less than you'd pay for the similar Logitech M720 elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
- pair with up to three PCs
- 2 AA batteries required (unclear if they're included)
Expires 9/25/2021
Published 11 min ago
That's $10 below what you'll pay for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by poppy9780 via eBay.
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- No warranty information is provided.
- MK360 compact qwerty keyboard
- M325 mouse
- Model: 920-003376
That's at least $25 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by poppy9780 via eBay.
- keyboard features an ergonomic design and 1-touch hot keys
- USB wireless receiver
- Model: 920-008001
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- rechargeable
- precision scroll-wheel
- ergonomic sculpted design
- Model: 910-005177
Use coupon code "MXMASTER50" for an extra $10 off and a low by $35. Buy Now at Lenovo
- speed-adaptive scroll wheel
- USB Type-A interface
- up to 4,000 DPI
- Model: 78016250
Clip the on-page 40% off coupon and apply code "2S4OJULD" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BinJiaoShangMaoYouXianGongSi via Amazon.
- right-handed
- RGB backlit
- 8 programmable buttons
- 5-level DPI
- Model: PC278
Clip the 40% off coupon on the product page and apply code "77K55JQH" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Eioniy Direct via Amazon.
- 8 buttons
- adjustable sensitivities up to 7200 DPI and polling rates up to 1,000Hz
- fire button
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Adorama
- plug & play
- adjustable DPI
- adjustable tracking speed
- Model: MO-WVEO01
That's $5 under our June mention and $20 less than you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8500K DPI Optical Sensor
- 62g Lightweight Design
- Chroma RGB Lighting
- 6 Programmable Buttons
- Anti-Slip Grip
- Model: RZ01-03340100-R3U1
Save on routers, mesh WiFi systems, range extenders, portable hard drives, and modems. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the TP-Link Tri-Band 12-Stream AX11000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $279.99 for members (low by $130).
Buy $100 worth of P&G products to receive a $25 Costco gift card. Shop Now at Costco
- You'll need to submit your receipts here to get the gift card.
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82FG00QKUS
That's $50 less than the best price we could find at Amazon. Buy Now at Costco
- The expansion kit is also on sale.
- Non-members pay 5% extra.
- 9 canvas panels (including control square)
- power supply unit
- 9 linkers
- 28 mounting tape
- Model: NL29-0003SW-9PK
That's $85 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- backlit keyboard
- magnetic latch
- power-saving automatic on/off
- Model: 920-009146
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bluetooth
- backlit keys
- magnetic latch
- qwerty keyboard
That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 buttons (including 4 removable side buttons)
- 200 to 25,600 dpi
- 48-hour battery life
- Model: 910-005270
