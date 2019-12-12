Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 34 mins ago
Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Bluetooth Speakers
$50 $100
free shipping

That's a $25 low and the best price we've seen. (Many stores charge around $100.) Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 12 watts RMS power
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • motion-activated backlit controls
  • two 3.5mm auxiliary ports
  • Model: 980-001281
