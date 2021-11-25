That's at least $70 under the best price we could find for the pair elsewhere, assuming you'll use the gift card. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- both are rechargeable via USB-C
Expires 12/6/2021
That's the best we've seen at $10 under our September mention, and a current low by $5. It's also Amazon's best-ever price. Buy Now at Amazon
- hot swappable with Kailh Speed Bronze Switches
- per key RGB lighting
- 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 core USB microprocessor
- dedicated volume scroll wheel
- multimedia keys
- magnetic palm rest
- Model: 822-W1-15US-KR
Save 50% via coupon code "CY8EBOA3". That's $3 less than our mention from August. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Thousandshores via Amazon.
- 280mAh rechargeable lithium battery
- compatible with Windows and Mac
- plug and play USB receiver
- 2.4G wireless connection
- low profile keys
- Model: GKA33S
Save on mice, keyboards, headsets, webcams, microphones, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $35 ($25 low).
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in shortcuts
- up to 2-year battery life
- Model: QSZ-00001
The starting price has now dropped to $229 thanks to on-page coupon codes. (Eligible items are marked, but everything else is still discounted by up to 50% off.) Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
Amazon and other sellers charge this price without the gleam of a gift card. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- up to 42ppm print speeds
- 600 x 600 dpi max resolution
- AirPrint
- 350-sheet capacity
- Model: B310
Save on over 35 items, with headsets starting from $28, soundbars from $33, speakers from $42, printers from $180, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Epson WorkForce Color MFP Supertank Printer for $349 (low by $60).
Choose from 30 desktop models, including Vostro, Inspiron, OptiPlex, and XPS builds. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i3 Desktop for $409 ($404 off).
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lenovo
- rechargeable battery
- scrolling wheel
- Logitech Unifying receiver
- Model: 910-005229
Most stores charge the same price, even without the gift card. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- noise cancelling
- on-ear controls
- Bluetooth 5.0
It's the lowest price we could find by $6 when you apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE". Buy Now at Lenovo
- speed-adaptive scroll wheel
- USB Type-A interface
- up to 4,000 DPI
- Model: 910-005131
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- fold-and-go design
- 360° swivel
- 1080p camera
- Model: c615
