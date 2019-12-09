Open Offer in New Tab
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Logitech K480 Bluetooth Multidevice Keyboard
$20 $53
pickup at Office Depot

That's the lowest price we could find by $6.

Features
  • connects to up to 3 different Bluetooth devices
  • 81 keys
  • wireless range up to 30 feet
  • USB charging cable
