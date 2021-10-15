That's a $9 low, most charge $250 elsewhere. Plus it's $6 below our mention in June and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- dual-motor force feedback
- stainless steel paddle shifters
- floor pedals (integrated throttle, brake, and clutch)
- hand-stitched leather covered wheel
That's a $15 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by pro-distributing via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies.
- compatible with most Android devices
That's $26 under our August refurb mention and the best price we've seen in any condition. You'd pay around $150 for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP warranty applies.
- adjustable-tension thumbsticks
- interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes
- customization via the Xbox Accessories app
- up to 40 hours of battery life per charge
- Model: FST-00008
That's the lowest outright price we've seen and the best deal we could find now by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7.1 channels
- retractable boom mic
- 20Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- Model: AW510H Light
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable-tension thumbsticks
- up to 40 hours of battery life per charge
- customization via the Xbox Accessories app
- interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes
- Model: FST-00001
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
That's $85 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- backlit keyboard
- magnetic latch
- power-saving automatic on/off
- Model: 920-009146
