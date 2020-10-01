It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at GameStop
- This mouse was rated the "best gaming mouse" from The Verge.
- next-generation HERO 16K sensor
- POWERPLAY compatible
- 16,000-DPI
- hyper-fast scroll wheel
With the mouse alone costing $49, it's the best price we could find for these items separately by $19. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the around $5 shipping fee.
- 100 to 16,000 DPI
- 11 programmable buttons
- Customizable RGB lighting
- Compatible with Chrome, Windows, or MacOS
- Model: 910-005973
Most retailers charge at least $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- HERO 16K sensor
- metal scroll wheel switches between hyper fast and ratchetted scrolling
- 15 programmable controls
- Model: 910-005622
Take 70% off with coupon code "2AEOTMSM". Buy Now at Amazon
- It will be back in stock on October 7 but can be ordered now at this price.
- Sold by Nm-cable via Amazon.
- requires 1 AA battery (not included)
- 3 adjustable DPI levels
- USB receiver
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at HP
- requires two AAA batteries (included)
- 2.4GHz wireless dongle
- Model: X6W31AA#ABL
It's $2 under our August mention and a low today by $2. Buy Now at HP
- Need more than one? Get two for $18.31 after an extra 7% off applies in the cart.
- 3 buttons and scroll wheel
- 27MHz wireless technology
- Model: H2C22AA#ABL
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HavitDirect via Amazon.
- anti-ghosting keyboard
- professional Blue switches
- 21 different light modes for the keyboard, 7 modes for the mouse
Bag $200 trading in your Xbox One X or PS4 Pro, $175 for the Nintendo Switch or PS4 1TB console, $125 for the Nintendo Switch Lite, Xbox One S, or PS4 500GB console, or $100 for the Xbox One 500GB console. Shop Now at GameStop
- Scroll down to see the offer and click on "More details" to see the trade-in value for different consoles.
- Not valid towards cash trades.
- Trades must be in full working condition to receive full value.
- Trade in the following:
- Xbox One X
- PS4 Pro
- Nintendo Switch
- PS4 1TB
- Nintendo Switch Lite
- Xbox One S
- PS4 500GB
- Xbox One 500GB
Includes over 500 items, with brands such as Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, and more. Shop Now at GameStop
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start around $4, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- No warranty information is provided.
These limited bundles were not expected to return. Additionally, Nintendo Switches in general have been hard to find. Shop Now at GameStop
Save on over 7,000 used games with options for most major platforms, including titles such as Call of Duty WWII, Shadow of The Tomb Raider, Destiny 2, Star Wars Battlefront II, and many more. Buy Now at GameStop
- Shipping starts around $5, otherwise bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
This is a classic pro webcam, and the best price we could find.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1080p at 30 fps
- Wide 78° Diagonal Field of View
- HD Auto-Focus
- Automatic Light Correction
- Model: 960-001257
It's $5 less than buying it directly from Logitech. Plus, you'll bag a $25 Shutterfly gift card (or 8"x8" photo book) for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1280x720 video at 30 fps
- 3-megapixel still resolution
- USB
- Model: 960-000581
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Most retailers charge at least $310. Buy Now at Amazon
- on-wheel D-pad
- console buttons
- paddle shifters
- solid-steel shaft shifter
- hand-stitched leather construction
- Model: 941-000121
It's $9 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Emb-Phones via eBay.
- up to 3 years of battery life w/ 2 standard AA batteries
- unifying receiver
- programmable keys
- Model: K350
