Although it's list price, it's a relatively rare in-stock find, and it's the best price we could find by $12. (Most stores charge $75, $90, or even more.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 12 action buttons, an eight-way hat switch, and a rapid-fire trigger
- Button customization and multiple controller configurations
- USB driven
- Model: 963290-0403
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
With prices starting from $23/mo., save 50% off 3-mo. unlimited plans from one individual to six people (the more people signed up, the cheaper per month rate of cost). Shop Now
- Unlimited data
- Free calls to 50+ countries and territories
- Free data and texts abroad
- Google One membership (100GB cloud storage)
Each night from March 8 through March 11, use the Woot! app to score limited $1 deals. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- At 1am ET, one deal will say "$1 on the Woot! app!" displayed on its image. Add that item to cart to drop it to $1. Quantities are limited and may sellout within a minute or two.
Get unlimited calling and texting in the US over the Nationwide Sprint Network for free. Shop Now at Google Play
- text and call without WiFi
Save on home items, electronics, computers, apparel, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Mighty Mini Alarm for Doors & Windows 2-Pack for $11.99 (low by a buck).
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
It's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Just Black.
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 12.2MP rear dual-pixel camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 6" OLED display
- Model: GA00817-US
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Most stores charge $839 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGY-00001
That's a $140 low. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1200 resolution
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: U2415
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Dark Grey.
- Bluetooth 3.0
- connect up to 3 devices simultaneously
- hot keys to easily switch devices
- Model: K380
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- compatible with Mac and PC
- in-line controls
- adjustable headband
- Model: 981-000014
