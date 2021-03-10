New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Joystick for Windows
$40
free shipping

Although it's list price, it's a relatively rare in-stock find, and it's the best price we could find by $12. (Most stores charge $75, $90, or even more.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 12 action buttons, an eight-way hat switch, and a rapid-fire trigger
  • Button customization and multiple controller configurations
  • USB driven
  • Model: 963290-0403
