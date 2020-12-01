New
Micro Center · 18 mins ago
$40 $51
5.99
That's the lowest total price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Micro Center
Features
- 12 action buttons, an eight-way hat switch, and a rapid-fire trigger
- Button customization and multiple controller configurations
- USB driven
Details
Comments
-
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Staples · 1 day ago
Logitech Cyber Monday Deals at Staples
Big Discounts
A number of Logitech mice and keyboards get big discounts; most are at least 30% off and at or near all-time price lows. They all ship for free. Shop Now at Staples
Tips
- Logitech M510 Wireless Laser Mouse for $17.99 (pictured, $7 off)
Staples · 5 days ago
Logitech K480 Bluetooth Multidevice Keyboard
$20 $35
free shipping
That's $5 less than Amazon charges for a refurb and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
Features
- connects to up to 3 different Bluetooth devices
- 81 keys
- wireless range up to 30 feet
- USB charging cable
- Model: 920-006342
Staples · 1 wk ago
Logitech C920s HD Pro Webcam
$70
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Staples
Features
- 1080p at 30 fps
- wide 78° diagonal field of view
- HD auto-focus
- auto light corection
- Model: 960-001257
Amazon · 3 days ago
Logitech G332 Stereo Gaming Headset
$26 $60
free shipping
That's a low by $4, although most stores charge at least $40. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- This item will be back in stock on December 13 but can be ordered now.
Features
- compatible with PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
- 50mm audio drivers
- 6mm boom mic
- Model: G332
Sign In or Register