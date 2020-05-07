Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Logitech C920s HD Pro Webcam
$70 $80
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • This item is on backorder and should arrive sometime in June.
Features
  • 1080p at 30 fps
  • Wide 78° Diagonal Field of View
  • HD Auto-Focus
  • Automatic Light Correction
  • Model: 960-001257
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
