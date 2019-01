ProElectronics via Rakuten offers the Logitech Z506 5.1 Surround Sound Home Theater Speaker System for $64.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to. With, that's the lowest price we could find by $29, although we saw this for $5 less last month. It features four satellite speakers, a center-channel speaker, and 26-watt subwoofer. Deal ends January 21.