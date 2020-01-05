Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 40 mins ago
Loft Lyfe Blaine C-Table w/ USB & AC Outlets
$65 w/ $10 Rakuten points $263
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $24, plus you'll get around $10 in Rakuten points. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by HomeSpot via Rakuten.
Features
  • available in several colors (white pictured)
  • 2 USB charging ports, 2 AC outlets
  • Model: LET158-09GR-RN
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tables Rakuten
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register