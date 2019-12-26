Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 30 mins ago
Loft Lyfe Blaine C-Table w/ USB & AC Outlets
$65 w/ $10 Rakuten points $259
free shipping

Thanks to the included $10 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • You'll get $9.75 back in Rakuten points.
  • Sold by HomeSpot via Rakuten.
Features
  • available in several colors (white pictured)
  • 2 USB charging ports, 2 AC outlets
  • Model: LET158-09GR-RN
  • Expires 12/26/2019
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
