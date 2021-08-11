Lock & Lock Easy Essentials Twist 34-oz. Food Storage Container 6-Pack for $8

Use coupon code "HOME" for an extra 20% off and the lowest price we found for this quantity by $15. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or orders over $25 ship free.
- microwave safe
- dishwaser safe
- BPA free
Apply coupon code "45DEALMUG" to save. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors/sizes (12-oz. Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by Simple Drink Life via Amazon.
- vacuum insulated
- lid and handle
- sweat-free
Save on cookware, bakeware, cutlery, small appliances and more, from brands such as Staub, Wusthof, Demeyere, Zwilling, and Le Creuset. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Qt. Sauteuse Oven for $179.95 (most major stores charge $186 or more).
That's the best price we could find by $10, and a savings of over half off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Opt for free ship-to-store pickup during checkout to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more).
- dishwasher safe
- measures about 5" x 5" x 6" each
That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes drop-in trays
- BPA-free Tritan plastic
- 100% leakproof airtight seal
- microwave, freezer, & dishwasher safe
- Model: 2108371
Save on brands including High Sierra, Tommy Hilfiger, and DKNY, among others. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the High Sierra Outburst Backpack for $25.49 (via "BTS", $35 off)
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Save on patio furniture sets, decor, fire pits, and more. Get extra savings by applying coupon code "HOME". Shop Now at Macy's
- Oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees. Smaller items will ship for free over $25.)
- Pictured is the Furniture Oasis Outdoor Aluminum 3-Piece Chaise Set for $539.10 after coupon ($721 off).
Save on clothing, shoes, accessories, home items, and more! Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Take an extra 10% to 20% off select jewelry and watches via coupon "SHINE".
- Coupon code "HOME" cuts an extra 10% off select home items.
That's $41 less than Levi's charges direct. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Seattle Pear.
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Sign In or Register