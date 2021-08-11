Lock & Lock Easy Essentials Twist 34-oz. Food Storage Container 6-Pack for $8
Macy's · 59 mins ago
Lock & Lock Easy Essentials Twist 34-oz. Food Storage Container 6-Pack
$7.99 $10
free shipping w/ $25

Use coupon code "HOME" for an extra 20% off and the lowest price we found for this quantity by $15. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or orders over $25 ship free.
  • microwave safe
  • dishwaser safe
  • BPA free
Comments
  • Code "HOME"
