Lock & Lock Easy Essentials Rectangular 10-Pc. Food Storage Set for $12
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Lock & Lock Easy Essentials Rectangular 10-Pc. Food Storage Set
$12 $15
pickup

Applying coupon code "SHOP" to make this the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Features
  • 4-hinge locking system
  • BPA-free
  • enhanced silicone seal
  • dishwasher and microwave safe
  • one 37-oz. container, one 29-oz. container, one 19-oz. container, one 16-oz. container, and one 12-oz. container
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SHOP"
  • Expires 8/2/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Lock & Lock
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register