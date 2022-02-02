That is a savings of $22. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95
- BPA-free
- 4-hinge locking system
- enhanced silicone seal
- one 44-oz., two 29-oz., two 16-oz., and two 12-oz. containers and lids for each
Expires 2/2/2022
Expires 2/2/2022
Save on a variety of kitchen items from All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub, and Nielson-Massey. You'll find cookware, cutlery, ornaments, extracts, utensils, and much more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Signature 8-Qt. Oval Dutch Oven for $299.96 ($140 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Sierra
- Available in Red or Green.
- Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC"; otherwise, shipping adds $9.95.
- 1-liter
- stainless steel with soft touch matte finish
- LED indicator
- 360° swivel base
- boil water in 3- to 6-minutes
Apply code "HOME" to save an additional 20% on this collection of storage solutions already marked 40% off. Many of these items are lows at least by the coupon discount. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
Shop and save on art and wall decor, kitchen and dining, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized, selection than I'd find in the store."
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $99; pickup may also be available.
Shop discounts on mattresses, dining room sets, rugs, sofas, nightstands, patio furniture, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% with coupon code "HOME". Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the JGW Furniture Tulip Accent Chair for $152 after code ($97 off list).
Save on thousands of items including bedding, furniture, small appliances, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Pc. Fabric Sectional for $2,199 ($2,026 off).
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
Shop discounted sofas, beds, desks, and more. Rugs are also available in this sale, and they get the best discounts, all 60% off or better. Shop Now at Macy's
- Oversized shipping rates apply (they vary but are over $100 for the most part).
- Pictured is the Lexah 78" Fabric Sofa for $499 ($500 off).
Shop huge savings on clothing, shoes, jewelry, home items, and more, with many items at all-time low pricing. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Reyes Mixed-Media Jacket for $26 ($49 off).
