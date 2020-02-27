Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lock & Lock Easy Essentials 10.6-Cup Pantry Food Storage Container with Flip Lid
$6
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $8.

Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Walmart still offers it for the same price with in-store pickup. Buy Now at Walmart

  • there are currently two left in-stock, but more are on the way
  • Walmart matches, via in-store pickup
  • BPA-free plastic
  • Published 8 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
Kitchen
1 comment
buggleboy
FYI,
these are very small
7 hr 43 min ago