HBO is making over 500 hours of select TV and movie content available for free within the HBO Go and HBO Now apps or via hbogo.com or hbonow.com. You don't even need an account. Shop Now
That's a savings of $11 and a welcome respite from an infinite baby shark loop. Shop Now
No app, login, or cable provider needed. Shop Now
Save on over 60 titles, including LEGO Batman, Yesterday, John Wick 3, Shrek 4-Movie Collection, and many more. Shop Now at Target
With schools and daycares closing around the world, YouTube has created the hub dubbed Learn@Home, which pulls together links to a myriad of content from Khan Academy and educational YouTube channels across a variety of subjects, including math, science, history, arts, and more. The content is also broken down into three age brackets for easy consumption: channels for families with kids 13 and older, with kids 5 and older, and with preschoolers.
Alongside this, they've also created the destination channel YouTube Learning, which compiles playlists full of studying tips, supplemental learning content, TED talks, mini lessons, fitness instruction, and so much more. Shop Now at YouTube
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
Reminisce about simpler times where wagons were both simultaneously hardy enough to ford across a river and weak enough to break an axle. Shop Now
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
A great way to keep in touch with loved ones with zero cost. Shop Now
