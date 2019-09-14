New
Rakuten · 26 mins ago
Lo-Bak TRAX Portable Spinal Traction Device
$13 $45
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by PulseTV via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "PTV3B" to get this discount.
Features
  • instructional DVD
  • traction force exercises and stretches
  • purports to relieve back pain
  • Model: LB106
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PTV3B"
  • Expires 9/14/2019
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Medicine & Medical Rakuten Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register