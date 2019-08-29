New
Daily Steals · 19 mins ago
Lizatech L500 WiFi Smart Doorbell
$46 $300
free shipping

Daily Steals offers the Lizatech L500 WiFi Smart Doorbell for $59.99. Coupon code "L500" cuts it to $45.99. With free shipping, that's $254 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • Remove shipping insurance to get this price.
Features
  • night vision
  • 166-degree viewing angle
  • motion sensor
  • 2-way audio
↑ less
Buy from Daily Steals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "L500"
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Home Security Daily Steals
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register