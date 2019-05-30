JCPenney offers the Liz Claiborne Women's Mid-Rise Straight Flat Front Pants in Maroon for $9.79. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $7.83. Choose $3.95 in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $41 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • available in sizes 4 to 18