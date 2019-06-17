New
JCPenney · 55 mins ago
from $35 $45
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Liz Claiborne Ultimate Luxury Loft Mattress Pad in several sizes with prices starting at $34.99 via coupon codes "GIVEDAD" or "17TOSAVE" as listed below. That's a savings of at least $54 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Deal ends June 16. Shop Now
Features
- Twin for $34.99 via "GIVEDAD" ($54 off)
- Twin XL for $39.99 via "GIVEDAD" ($59 off)
- Full for $47.99 via "17TOSAVE" ($71 off)
- Queen for $55.99 via "17TOSAVE" ($83 off)
- King or Cal. King for $63.99 via "17TOSAVE" ($95 off)
Details
Comments
-
Code "GIVEDAD"
Code "17TOSAVE"
-
Expires 6/17/2019
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed
$36
free shipping
It's $10 cheaper than any other store
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed in Black for
Update: The price has dropped to $35.09.
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Zinus 10" Steel Platform King Bed Frame
$116
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $42
Home Depot offers the Zinus Joseph 10" Steel Platform King Bed Frame for $116.11 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $42, outside of the mention below. It features a wood slat support system.
A close price: Walmart has it for $119 with free shipping.
Kohl's · 3 days ago
Columbia 3-in-1 Down Alternative Comforter
from $40
$9 shipping
At least $160 off and the best price we've seen
Kohl's offers the Columbia 3-in-1 Down Alternative Polyester Twin Comforter in White for $39.99 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention, which included $10 in Kohl's Cash, $160 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. It features zip layers for adjustable warmth.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Lannomo 3-Piece Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set
$18 $26
free shipping
Lannomo via Amazon offers the Lannomo 3-Piece Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set in Khaki for $25.99. Coupon code "BO78WJCS" cuts the price to $18.19. With free shipping, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes 1 cover and 2 shams
- 90" x 90"
- made of 100% washed cotton
New
JCPenney · 41 mins ago
Samsonite Swerv DLX 28" Hardside Spinner Luggage
$112 $400
free shipping
JCPenney offers the Samsonite Swerv DLX 28" Hardside Spinner Luggage in several colors (Lagoon pictured) for $159.99. Coupon code "REA472" spins that down to $111.99. With free shipping, that's $288 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
Features
- 4 multi-directional spinner wheels
- mesh and modesty pockets on the interior
- full-zip compression panel
- expandable case
- side-mounted TSA locks
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCPenney Home Imperial Medallion Rectangular Rug
from $14 $20
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Imperial Medallion Rectangular Rug in a plethora of colors (Tavern Gray pictured) with prices starting from $19.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- washable
- cut-and-loop pile
- taped edges and bar-tacked corners
- fade- and slip-resistant (does not require non-skid rug pad)
- made in the USA
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
JCPenney · 4 days ago
Liz Claiborne Women's Mid-Rise Straight Flat Front Pants
$8
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Liz Claiborne Women's Mid-Rise Straight Flat Front Pants in Maroon for $9.79. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $7.83. Choose $3.95 in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $41 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The above coupon has expired; however, coupon code "19SHOP" yields the same discount. Buy Now
Update: The above coupon has expired; however, coupon code "19SHOP" yields the same discount. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 4 to 18
JCPenney · 4 days ago
Liz Claiborne Room Darkening Grommet Curtain Panel
from $34 $70
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Liz Claiborne Quinn Basketweave Room Darkening Grommet Curtain Panel in several colors (Taupe Grey pictured) from $42. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $33.60. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's at least $36 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- Available in sizes 50x63" to 50x120"
