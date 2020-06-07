New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Liz Claiborne Signature Plush Bath Towels
from $5
Apply code "4THSALE" to get this discount. Shop Now at JCPenney

  • Washcloth for $5.24 ($7 off).
  • Hand Towel for $5.99 ($10 off).
  • Bath Towel for $8.24 ($12 off).
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge.
  • sustainable materials certified by Oeko-Tex
  • tested for harmful substances
  • Code "4THSALE"
  • Expires 7/6/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
