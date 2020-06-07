Apply code "4THSALE" to get this discount. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Washcloth for $5.24 ($7 off).
- Hand Towel for $5.99 ($10 off).
- Bath Towel for $8.24 ($12 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge.
- sustainable materials certified by Oeko-Tex
- tested for harmful substances
Apply coupon code "FOURTH" to save and it's the lowest price we could find by at least a buck. Shop Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors.
- 13" x 13" washcloth for $6.79.
- 16" x 30" hand towel for $11.04.
- 30" x 54" bath towel for $15.29.
- 35" x 70" bath sheet for $29.74.
Apply coupon code "4THSALE" to save up to $6 off list price. These are even a few cents off our mention from a week ago. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Free same-day pickup is available in select locations; otherwise, spend $49 or more to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
- 12" x 12" washcloth for $2.24 ($4 off)
- 16" x 26" hand towel for $2.99 ($5 off)
- 27" x 52" bath towel for $3.74 ($6 off)
Coupon code "290RND-AFS" drops the price to $39 off list and a buck less than you'd pay for a similar towel on Amazon. Buy Now at UntilGone
- available in several styles
That's at least $7 off list when using coupon code "4THSALE". Shop Now at JCPenney
- Shipping adds $8.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $49.
- 23" x 64" for $12.60.
- 27" x 64" for $14.49.
- 29" x 64" for $15.75.
- 35" x 64" for $18.90.
Save on clothing, shoes, jewelry, and home items. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Clearance items do not stack with coupons.
- Shipping adds $8.95, or get free shipping with $49.
Save 37% off list prices with coupon code "4THSALE". Shop Now at JCPenney
- Available in White and in several sizes.
Coupon code "4THSALE" cuts the starting price to $23 off (for the 15" x 64" option), up to $46 off (for the 64" x 64" option). " Buy Now at JCPenney
- Available in several colors (Cream Mist pictured).
- Shipping adds $8.95, or get free shipping with $49.
Sign In or Register