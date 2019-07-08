New
Today only, JCPenney offers the Liz Claiborne Signature Plush 6-Piece Bath Towel Collection in several colors (Pale Plum pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "SUNDAY23" cuts that to $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $66 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 16" x 28" hand towels
- 2 30" x 56" bath towels
- 2 13" x 13" washcloths
Details
Comments
Ends Today
Macy's · 4 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger All-American II Cotton Towels and Washcloths
$2
pickup at Macy's
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's at least $6 off list and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Buy Now
Features
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Cotton Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Cotton Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Cotton Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Amazon · 2 days ago
AmazonBasics Towels and Washcloth Multipacks
from $5
free shipping
As one of its early Prime Day deals and exclusively for Prime members, Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towels and Washcloth Multipacks, with prices starting at $4.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, up to $24 off, and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discounted prices.
Ends Today
Kohl's · 1 day ago
The Big One Solid Bath Towel
$3 $10
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers this The Big One Solid Bath Towel in several colors for $3.74. Coupon code "JULYSAVE20" cuts that to $2.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $7 off list and tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 7. Buy Now
Features
- measures 30" x 54"
- made of cotton
- machine washable
Ends Today
JCPenney · 3 days ago
JCPenney Home Quick-Dri Bath Towels
from $3
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Quick-Dri Bath Towels in an array of colors from $2.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $2.03. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (If same-day isn't available, pickup adds $3.95.) That's tied with last July's starting price and is a savings of up to $55. Shop Now
Features
- Washcloth for $2.09
- Hand Towel for $2.79
- Bath Towel for $4.19
- 6pc Bath Towel Set for $17.50
Ends Today
JCPenney · 3 days ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$14
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $13.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's $3 under our May mention, up to $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Ends Today
JCPenney · 2 days ago
St. John's Bay Men's Cash Strap Sandals
$14 $50
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Cash Strap Sandals in Brown for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for free same-day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95.) That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes 8 to 13. Buy Now
JCPenney · 5 days ago
Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's $983 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
Ends Today
JCPenney · 3 days ago
Outdoor Oasis 10x6ft Rectagular Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella
$38 $180
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x6-Foot Rectagular Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella in Red for $53.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $37.79. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $134 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 3 wks ago
Liz Claiborne Room Darkening Grommet Curtain Panel
from $34
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Liz Claiborne Quinn Basketweave Room Darkening Grommet Curtain Panel in several colors (Taupe Grey pictured) from $42. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $33.60. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's at least $36 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- Available in sizes 50x63" to 50x120"
