JCPenney · 1 hr ago
from $34 $70
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Liz Claiborne Quinn Basketweave Room Darkening Grommet Curtain Panel in several colors (Taupe Grey pictured) from $42. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $33.60. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's at least $36 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- Available in sizes 50x63" to 50x120"
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Brussel's Bonsai Live Money Tree
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Brussel's Bonsai Live Money Tree for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $17 for a similar one. Buy Now
Features
- 10" to 14" tall
- includes decorative container
eBay · 1 wk ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Creative Co-Op Eat Here Metal Wall Sign
$21
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Creative Co-op Eat Here Metal Wall Sign for $21.37 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- measures 9" x .5" x 16"
- retro look with distressed finish
- designed to give illusion of an electric sign (does not light up)
Home Depot · 4 wks ago
Artificial Plants & Flowers at Home Depot
50% to 75% off
Save on a variety of styles
Home Depot cuts 50% to 75% off a selection of Home Accents Holiday Artificial Plants & Flowers, with prices starting at
Update: Prices now start from $6.44.
JCPenney · 3 days ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
JCPenney · 18 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$17 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $24. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $16.80. In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's a buck under our March mention's starting price, at least $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Liz Claiborne Women's Mid-Rise Straight Flat Front Pants
$8
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Liz Claiborne Women's Mid-Rise Straight Flat Front Pants in Maroon for $9.79. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $7.83. Choose $3.95 in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $41 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 4 to 18
