JCPenney offers the Liz Claiborne Luxury 600-Thread Count Sateen Wrinkle Free Sheet Set in several sizes from $62.55 via coupon code "BLAC43", as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Novogratz Brittany Upholstered Full Platform Bed Frame in Blue or Green for $121.48 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $75, although most charge $238 or above. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Zinus 1.5" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper in several sizes from from $20.39, as listed below. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon continues to offer the Casper Sleep 100% Supima Cotton King Sheet Set in White/Slate for $84.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best deal we could find by $55 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bestway 12" Air Mattress with Built-In AC Pump from $19.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Shop Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Claiborne Men's No Tuck Long Sleeve Textured Slim Fit Button-Front Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $44. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts it to $15.40. Choose $3.95 in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available.) Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Arizona Men's Flex Slim Straight Flex Jeans in several colors for $42. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $14.70. Choose $3.95 in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same day pickup may also be available.) That's $23 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sharp Prices via eBay offers the Liz Claiborne 3-Piece Luggage Set for $179.99 with free shipping. That's $320 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
