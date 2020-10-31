sponsored
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$8 $36
free shipping
Joybuy via Walmart offers the Lixada Fingertip Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor for $8.39 with free shipping. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- LED display
- 8 second measurement time
- one touch operation
- automatic shut down
Details
Comments
-
Expires 10/31/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
1 mo ago
Delta Faucet Ear Savers 4-Pack
free
free shipping
Get a free 4-pack of ear savers by completing a short form. Shop Now
Tips
- Only ships to U.S. addresses.
Features
- 3D printed
- takes pressure and friction off the ears
6 mos ago
Ohi Superfood Bar
free
free shipping
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
Tips
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Colgate Premier Classic Clean Toothbrush 12-Pack
$6 $10
free shipping via Prime
That's a buck under our previous mention and $3 less than we could find on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Colors may vary.
Features
- Built-in tongue scraper
- Ergonomic handle
Amazon · 3 days ago
Vive Foot Rocker
$19 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest shipped price by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- purports to help alleviate a range of foot and lower leg ailments, listed on page
- anti-slip design
- Model: RHB2000
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Walmart The Big Save Event
Save on over 1,800 items
free shipping w/ $35
Save on everything from toys, electronics, home, kitchen, apparel, and more. Prices start at $3. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Stack your order to over $35 to avoid shipping fees, otherwise the $5.99 fee will apply. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Eastsport Multi-Purpose Pro Defender Backpack
$7 $20
free shipping w/ $35
That's $13 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise it adds $5.99.
Features
- laptop sleeve – fits most laptops up to 15"
- interior mesh pocket
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Lenovo Chromebook IdeaPad Duet 10.1" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$249 $380
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core Processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS glossy touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
Walmart · 2 wks ago
SmileMart Mesh Office Chair 2-Piece Set
$99 $110
free shipping
Save 10% and get two chairs for less than $50 each. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- In Black only at this price. (Four more colors are available for $119.99.)
Features
- mid-back mesh backrest
- adjustable seat height
- 360° swivel wheels
- tilt/lock control
- star base
Sign In or Register