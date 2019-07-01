eBay · 28 mins ago
$69 $166
free shipping
Acwholesaler via eBay offers the Lixada 15-watt LED Stage Light 10-Pack for $68.59. With free shipping, that's $97 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- individual control of red, green, blue and white LEDs
- static color and RGB color mixing
- Model: DMX512
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/1/2019
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
WMT Solar Flickering Flame Stake Light 2-Pack
$17 $20
free shipping
PulseTV via Rakuten offers the WMT Solar Flickering Flame Stake Light 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "PTV2" cuts that price to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $3 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $23. Deal ends June 5. Buy Now
Features
- 8 to 10 hour run time
- dusk to dawn on/off function
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Minger 33-Foot Rope Lights
$8 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Minger Direct via Amazon offers the Minger 33-Foot Rope Lights in Warm White for $13.99. Coupon code "DXXMAA9B" drops the price to $7.69. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8 modes
- dimmable
- IP67 waterproof
- remote control
- requires 3 AA batteries (not included)
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Royfacc Color-Changing Touch Activated LED Lamp
$10 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Royfacc via Amazon offers its Royfacc Color-Changing Rechargeable Touch Activated LED Lamp for $18.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "MLLEFDEM" to drop that to $10.44. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in March. Buy Now
Features
- touch control
- 8 color cycles
- 3 brightness levels
- micro USB port
- hanging hook
- Model: CAX00200285
LightInTheBox · 3 days ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$178 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
Features
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
eBay · 4 days ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Hairui Lighted Birch Willow Branches 2-Pack
$18 $36
free shipping
Hairui Decor Lights via Amazon offers the Hairui Lighted Birch Willow Branches 2-Pack in several colors (White pictured) for $35.99. Coupon code "PANV49W9" drops the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Vase not included
Features
- 100 warm white fairy LEDs
- flexible branches
- requires 3 AA batteries (not included)
Amazon · 3 days ago
Shine Hai LED 4-Foot Wrapround Shop Light 8-Pack
$99 $200
free shipping
Best HomePro via Amazon offer theShine Hai LED 4-Foot Wrapround Shop Light 8-Pack for $199.99. Coupon code "NCA9KZY4" cuts that to $99.49. With free shipping, that's $51 under our mention from three weeks ago, $101 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- hang or flush mounting
- each fixture measures 47.3” x 5.4” x 1.9”
- pull cord on/off switch
- 3,600-lumens at 5,000K daylight white
Amazon · 5 days ago
SGL 6" Dimmable LED Recessed Downlight 12Pk
$49 $80
free shipping
YMYP(US)Seller via Amazon offers the SGL 13W 4000K 6" Dimmable LED Recessed Downlight 12-Pack for $79.99. Coupon code "PJPS5BDR" cuts that to $49.49. With free shipping, that's $31 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it $5 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- E26 base
- 50,000-hour lifespan
- Model: 7539923468
