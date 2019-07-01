eBay · 32 mins ago
Lixada 15W LED Stage Light 10-Pack
$69 $166
free shipping
Acwholesaler via eBay offers the Lixada 15-watt LED Stage Light 10-Pack for $68.59. With free shipping, that's $97 off list and the best price we could find.

Update: Headline has been corrected. Buy Now
Features
  • individual control of red, green, blue and white LEDs
  • static color and RGB color mixing
1 comment
Rismith2
Title says it is a four packet and description says it is a ten pack????
8 hr 22 min ago