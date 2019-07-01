eBay · 32 mins ago
$69 $166
free shipping
Acwholesaler via eBay offers the Lixada 15-watt LED Stage Light 10-Pack for $68.59. With free shipping, that's $97 off list and the best price we could find.
Update: Headline has been corrected. Buy Now
Update: Headline has been corrected. Buy Now
Features
- individual control of red, green, blue and white LEDs
- static color and RGB color mixing
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/1/2019
Published 15 hr ago
Verified 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
LightInTheBox · 4 days ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$178 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
Features
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
eBay · 5 days ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
Tenmiro 33-Ft. LED Light Strips
$15 $30
free shipping
TenmiroDirect via Amazon offers its Tenmiro 32.8-Foot LED Light Strips for $29.89. Coupon code "52RYUH6C" drops the price to $14.94. With free shipping, that's $15 off and tied with our mention from April as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 360° wireless control
- 44-key remote
- 20 color options
- 8 light modes
- 6 DIY buttons
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Hairui Lighted Birch Willow Branches 2-Pack
$18 $36
free shipping
Hairui Decor Lights via Amazon offers the Hairui Lighted Birch Willow Branches 2-Pack in several colors (White pictured) for $35.99. Coupon code "PANV49W9" drops the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Vase not included
Features
- 100 warm white fairy LEDs
- flexible branches
- requires 3 AA batteries (not included)
Amazon · 4 days ago
Shine Hai LED 4-Foot Wrapround Shop Light 8-Pack
$99 $200
free shipping
Best HomePro via Amazon offer theShine Hai LED 4-Foot Wrapround Shop Light 8-Pack for $199.99. Coupon code "NCA9KZY4" cuts that to $99.49. With free shipping, that's $51 under our mention from three weeks ago, $101 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- hang or flush mounting
- each fixture measures 47.3” x 5.4” x 1.9”
- pull cord on/off switch
- 3,600-lumens at 5,000K daylight white
Amazon · 6 days ago
SGL 6" Dimmable LED Recessed Downlight 12Pk
$49 $80
free shipping
YMYP(US)Seller via Amazon offers the SGL 13W 4000K 6" Dimmable LED Recessed Downlight 12-Pack for $79.99. Coupon code "PJPS5BDR" cuts that to $49.49. With free shipping, that's $31 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it $5 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- E26 base
- 50,000-hour lifespan
- Model: 7539923468
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Minger 33-Foot Rope Lights
$8 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Minger Direct via Amazon offers the Minger 33-Foot Rope Lights in Warm White for $13.99. Coupon code "DXXMAA9B" drops the price to $7.69. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 8 modes
- dimmable
- IP67 waterproof
- remote control
- requires 3 AA batteries (not included)
Amazon · 6 days ago
Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack
$60
free shipping
Amazon offers the Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack in Bamboo for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Features
- LED lantern
- auto on/off
eBay · 4 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
eBay · 1 day ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 4 wks ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Walmart Memorial Day Savings Center
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, automotive items, home goods, and more in its Memorial Day Savings Center. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Large items may have additional fees.) Shop Now
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
8-Foot Landscape Timber
$2 $5
pickup at Home Depot
For pickup only, Home Depot offers 8-Foot Landscape Timber for $2.47. That's $2 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Pressure treated against termites, fungus, and rot
- Model: 288731
iTunes · 1 day ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 day ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Sign In or Register