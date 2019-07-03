New
Walmart · 32 mins ago
$99 $236
free shipping
Walmart offers the Living and More 8" King Memory Foam Mattress in White/Gray for $99 with free shipping. That's $137 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Mattresses on average take 48 to 72 hours to decompress and sometimes in special cases up to a week to return to its original, plush shape.
Features
- measures 80" x 76" x 8"
- Model: 569022271
Details
Comments
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
