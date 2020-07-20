New
HSN · 1 hr ago
Living Glow Rechargeable LED Bulbs 6-Pack
$27 $33
$6 shipping

You'd pay about $18 more for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at HSN

Features
  • 4 power caps
  • power plug adapter
  • 60W equivalent
  • 850 lumens
  • designed for emergency lighting
  • charges while screwed into regular light fixture is on and internal batteries cut on when power outage occurs
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
