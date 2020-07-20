New
HSN · 1 hr ago
$27 $33
$6 shipping
You'd pay about $18 more for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at HSN
Features
- 4 power caps
- power plug adapter
- 60W equivalent
- 850 lumens
- designed for emergency lighting
- charges while screwed into regular light fixture is on and internal batteries cut on when power outage occurs
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
