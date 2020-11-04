Save on chairs and folding tables. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Living Accents 29.25" folding Rectangular Table for $29.99 ($30 off).
- Shipping varies, but in-store pickup available.
It's $27 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get this discount. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $12.50 shipping fee.
- for indoor or outdoor use
- waterproof, stainproof, scratch-resistant, and impact-resistant
- non-marring leg tips
- 500-lb. capacity
- Model: TA3072SF
That's a $110 drop from a month ago and a savings of $549 off list. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee.
- 100% mango wood construction
- measures 31" x 93" x 40"
- seats 6
- Model: 9415700860
That's a savings of $38 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Brown/Black.
- iron frame
- mango wood tabletop
- expandable flip-top
- measures approximately 14" x 17.75" x 25.75" (pre-extension)
- Model: 71076
Save on coffee tables from $34, console tables from $82, and end tables from $25. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup where available or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more; otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
- Select items require scheduled delivery.
That's $4 less than you'd pay at Houzz for this '60s throwback. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Black Oak.
- measures 23.8" x 31.5" x 16.3"
- tempered glass shelf
- Model: 6421
Holiday clearance sales usually start after the holidays, but Ace Hardware wants to give you those deals now. Save on yard decorations, trees, lights, garland, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup avialable.
With prices from under a buck, save on Christmas decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured is the Gemmy Lightshow LED White Christmas Light Projector for $5.99 ($9 off).
Save on tool cabinets, grill accessories, seasonal decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free delivery on $50 orders at participating locations. Not a member? (It's free to join.) Otherwise opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees.
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
