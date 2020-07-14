New
Living Accents Kensington Rectangular Steel Dining Table
$200 $270
pickup

It's $70 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to avoid the $25 shipping fee.
  • mesures 28" x 66"
