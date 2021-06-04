Living Accents Frame Zero Gravity Relaxer Chair for $35 for Ace Rewards members

You'd pay over $80 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members (it's free to join).
- Opt for pickup to avoid shipping fees (vary by ZIP) or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more (if you're an Ace Rewards member)
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- padded adjustable head rest
Swing the spring and summer days away and save $130 off the list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Available in Blue.
- Members can get free delivery if it's available at a local store, or choose pickup (it's free to signup.) Shipping is also available and the fees vary by location.
- steel frame
- 3 lumbar pillows
- side tables on both ends
- Model: 20S6026B
Save on over 150 items from 2 person seating to 9 or more seating items for your patio, with prices from $310. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the Brayden Studio Racheal Rattan Sunbrella 3-Piece Seating Group w/Cushions for $309.99 ($270 off).
Use coupon code "DN35642708" for $43 off the list price and get a low by $15. Buy Now at Costway
- measures 27" L x 29" W x 33.5" H
- supports 350-lbs.
- weighs 17-lbs.
That's the best price we found by $17, although most retailers charge at least $184. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In Smokey Walnut.
- foam filled cushions with 100% polyester upholstery
- rubberwood, MDF with acacia veneer, and plywood
- each chair measures 41" H x 23" L x 20" W
- Model: DST150SC
Save on metal, wicker, wood, and plastic bar stools in wide variety of styles. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the Red Barrel Studio Apryl 30" Patio Bar Stool 2-Pack for $149.99 ($20 off).
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on decor, tools, grills, and more, with over 250 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Louisiana Grills Wood Pellet Grill for $649.99 ($150 off).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
