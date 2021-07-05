Living Accents Blow Mold Chair for $14

That's a very low price for such a chair. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- folding design
It's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- Available in Gray.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
- measures 29" x 26.77" x 24"
- metal frame
- textured linen seat
Choose from over 20 massage chairs, most of which are $100s -- if not $1,000s -- less than you'd pay elsewhere. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Titan Cosmo Full-Body Reclining Massage Chair w/ Voice Control for $1849 (low by $1,150).
It's $38 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- Available in Teal.
- measures 32.5" x 18" x 23"
- weight capacity up to 250-lbs.
At 40% off, that's a savings of $108. Buy Now at Target
- In Navy/White.
- measures 32.5" H x 27.75" W x 31.1" D
- woven fabric upholstery
- hardwood frame
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on tools, paint, grills, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on wrenches, screwdrivers, sockets, pliers, and more. Over 40 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Dewalt 31 Piece Screwdriver Set for $6.99 ($7 off).
That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get this discount. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- waterproof, stainproof, scratch-resistant, and impact-resistant
- measures 29.25" H x 30 W" x 72" L
- for indoor or outdoor use
- non-marring leg tips
- 500-lb. capacity
- Model: TA3072SF
That's a $5 savings for Ace Rewards members and $5 below our mention from last November. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- measures 24" Wx 48" L x 29.25" H
- indoor/outdoor use
- Model: TA2448B
That's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP."
- steel frame
- cushions included
- Model: RUS014Y
That's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the shipping fee, which varies by your location and cost well over $100.
- 360-degree swivel chairs
- powder coated frames
- Model: S5-BBT01401
