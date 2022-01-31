That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Note: The product image at Ace Hardware is incorrectly proportioned.
- auto-piezo ignition
- hammertone bronze powder-coated frame
- provides heat up to a 9-foot radius
- 91" tall
-
Expires 1/31/2022
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's a savings of $150 off list. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, which run over $300. Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- powder-coated frame
- measures 71.81” x 37.8” x 28.07”
- aluminum top
- Model: ALT16415B01
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the allen + roth Buchan Bay Wicker Dining Chair 2-Pack for $348.60 ($149 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
It's the lowest price we could find by $214. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes lounge sofa, two ottomans, and a table
- weather and fade-resistant polyester fabric
- aluminum frame
- Model: MOL-1202
Most stores charge at least $96. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 16.9" x 16.9" x 16.9"
- 10.5 gallon drink storage capacity
- 250-lbs. weight capacity as seat
That's a savings of $93 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes 2 fan-shaped chairs, 1 large bed, 1 coffee table, and 3 pillows
- water resistant canopy and cushion covers
- up to 250-lbs. max weight for each seat
- adjustable height coffee table
- Model: GOCH-FG00AAA
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- storage rack
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- Model: DR160145
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's $15 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Drop forged steel
- Double dipped grip handles
- Model: H180107-2
Sign In or Register