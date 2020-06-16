That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- vented canopy
- 40 pre-installed solar-powered LEDs
- 10 feet tall w/ adjustable height
Save up to 50% off on gifts both for dads who always find themselves occupied and those who like to kick back and relax. Shop Now at Best Choice Products
Get your BBQ grill and smoker ready, set up your patio chairs and canopies, lie Homer-style in a hammock, and keep your kids occupied with trampolines or pools, with this sale covering everything you need for a perfect garden oasis. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Choose curbside pickup, or orders over $49 bag free shipping.
Save on a variety of patio furniture and make your backyard beautiful for the summer. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of patio items with umbrellas starting from $85, canopies from $70, and more. Plus, join the Ace Hardware Rewards program (it's free to join) and save even more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to avoid shipping charges.
Save on a selection of over 80 hand and power tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Discounts on select items for Ace Rewards members. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Join the Ace Hardware Rewards program (it's free to join) and save on a selection of lawn and garden items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Take up to $150 off DeWalt and up to $80 off Craftsman. Also, get gardening tools for $13, tools sets for $20, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
A little bit of everything is discounted, but you'll find the biggest selection in grills, outdoor decor, and patio furniture categories. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
