19 mins ago
Live Streams from the British National Theatre
Free every Thursday

Celebrate World Theater Day by streaming some productions from home. Shop Now

Features
  • One Man, Two Guvnors, starting 7pm on April 2
  • Jane Eyre, starting 7pm on April 9
  • Treasure Island, starting 7pm on April 16
  • Twelfth Night, starting 7pm April 23
