HSN · 39 mins ago
LivePure Bladeless Tower Fan
$90 $108
$8 shipping

As the weather heats up, you're probably going to want to stay cool. This fan might be just what you are looking for, and it is the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at HSN

Tips
  • Available in Graphite or Pearl White (pictured).
Features
  • 3 speeds
  • sleep mode
  • 45° oscillation
  • remote control
  • measures 11.22" x 10.95" x 43.31"
  • Model: 695-072
