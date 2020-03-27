Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Little Tikes Shop 'n Learn Smart Checkout
$130 $170
free shipping

They are never to young to start practicing safe shopping habits! Instead of taking all the kids to the store with you, let them be their own store with this deal that's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Got a use for Kohl's Cash? Kohl's offers it for $149.99 with $30 in Kohl's Cash.
  • Free play, Shopping List, Checkout Counter, Speed Scanner, and Music Modes
  • working electronic conveyor belt, cash register, scanner, and aisle light
  • includes unique scannable food & accessories
  • requires 4 AA alkaline batteries (not included)
  • Published 1 hr ago
