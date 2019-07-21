Walmart offers the Little Tikes Easy Store Jr. Play Table with Umbrella for $35 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
- seats up to four
- each bench supports up to 50 lbs.
- lever handle raises and lowers umbrella
Amazon offers the Hape Alphabet Abacus for $10 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- suitable for ages 3 to 5
- non-toxic and child-safe finishes
- constructed from Baltic Birch, Maple and Rubber wood from FSC managed forests
- Model: E1002
Amazon offers Prime members the Kano Raspberry Pi 3 Computer Kit 2017 Edition for $60.99 with free shipping. That's $3 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $20.) Buy Now
- designed to teach kids and adults to build a computer and use it to learn to code
- 8GB micro SD card
- power supply
- wireless keyboard
- Model: 1000K-02
Amazon offers the Kano Raspberry Pi 3 Computer Kit 2018 Edition for $60.99 with free shipping. That is $3 under our April mention and is the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
- They're back in stock on July 27 but you can order now at this price
- It's designed to teach kids and adults to build a computer and use it to learn to code
- it comes with accessories including a power supply, wireless keyboard, and an 8GB micro SD card
Amazon offers Prime members the Melissa & Doug Deluxe Magic Set for $15.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although most merchants charge $30 or more. Buy Now
- disappearing ball
- magic coin box
- secret silks
- great escape
- magic number prediction
- money maker
- Egyptian prediction
- vanishing zone
- cylinder squeeze
- vanishing coin
- Model: 1170
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
