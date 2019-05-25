Walmart offers the Little Tikes Cozy Truck in Blue for $59 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most charge $80 or more. Buy Now
Features
  • flatbed with a drop-down tailgate
  • "off-road" wheels
  • steering wheel with horn requires two LR44 button cell batteries (not included)
  • up to 50-lb. max capacity