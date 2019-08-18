New
Walmart · 20 mins ago
Little Tikes 4-in-1 Deluxe Edition Trike
$49
free shipping

Walmart offers the Little Tikes 4-in-1 Deluxe Edition Trike in several colors (Neon Blue pictured) for $49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon has it for the same with free shipping.
Features
  • Sun guard
  • 5-point seat belt harness and protective safety bar
  • Storage basket
  • Push handle
  • Water bottle holder
  • Seat adjusts to 4 positions
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Babies & Kids Items Walmart Little Tikes
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register