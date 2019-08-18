Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Little Tikes 4-in-1 Deluxe Edition Trike in several colors (Neon Blue pictured) for $49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Munchkin 4-Piece Cleaning Brush Set for $2.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Britax Car Seat Back Kick Mat 2-Pack in Black for $11.11 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Baby Trend Pathway 35 Jogger Travel System in Optic Teal for $99.23 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $100. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Haier 5.1-Channel 160-watt Soundbar for $39 with free shipping. That's $99 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
