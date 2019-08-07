- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Little Live Scruff-A-Luvs Blossom Bunnies for $7.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Rowood Direct offers its RoWood Magic Crash 3D Puzzle in several styles (Waterwheel Coaster pictured) with prices starting at $39.99. Coupon code "31LFY1QF" drops the starting price to $27.59. With free shipping, that's at least $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Gotrax G2 Commuting Electric Scooter in Black for $198 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $57. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Monster Moto 1,000-watt Electric Mini Bike for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and at least $22 less than most stores charge.
Update: The price is now $279. Buy Now
Runpo Group via Amazon offers its Runpo Trampoline Water Play Kit for $19.99. Coupon code "NOFQ3EFE" drops that to $9. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Barrington 90" Billiard Pool Table with Cue Rack and Dartboard Set for $499.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the to $49.97 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $160. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kano Raspberry Pi 3 Computer Kit 2018 Edition for $60.99 with free shipping. That is $3 under our April mention and is the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Walmart offers the MD Sports 9-Foot Roll and Score Skee Ball Table for $319.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.97 shipping charge. That's $10 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $115.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Inflatable Dinosaur Water Play Center for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut the price to $34.07. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Forest Grass 35.7-Sq. Ft. Artificial Fake Grass Carpet for $81.99. Coupon code "40QWERT" drops the price to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Awow Digital via Amazon offers its Awow Atom 1.44GHz Mini PC Stick for $148.89. Coupon code "ZW5IVZ2K" drops that to $96.78. With free shipping, that's $52 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
