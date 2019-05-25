Walmart offers the Little Live Pets Scruff-a-Luvs in Pink for $9.97. (Amazon charges the same with free shipping for Prime members.) Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
  • surprise puppy, kitten or bunny
  • can be washed and groomed
  • purchases help Little Live Pets to donate to the ASPCA