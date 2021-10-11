Bag a disposal system for free ($20 value) with purchase of select litter. Eligible items are as marked here. Shop Now at Chewy
- In Silver.
- Must add both items to cart for discount to apply.
- Shipping adds a flat $4.95, although orders of $49 or more ship free.
- Push-N-Lock system to seal off odors
- litter scoop with attached holder
Expires 10/18/2021
Published 22 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "EL374DPT" for a 50% savings and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey at this price.
- Sold by Qingzerus via Amazon.
- emits ultrasonic sound and LED light
- deterrent and training modes
- USB rechargeable
- 25-foot range
- Model: UT01
Add $100 or more worth of these items, to see the discount. Choose from three styles, with prices starting from $33. Shop Now at Petco
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
Apply coupon code "50NPXVKK" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wanlimaoyi via Amazon.
- emits high-frequency sound
- 1,200mAh rechargeable battery
- 16.4-ft. range
You'd pay twice that elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits faucets and garden hoses
- shuts off automatically
- Model: 840
Save up to $15 off list price. Shop Now at Chewy
- Available at this price in Medium. Small and Large are a buck more.
- Spend $49 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $4.95.
- velour shirt with detailed embroidered logo patch
- inflatable backpack
Save on Halloween-themed items for dogs and cats. Shop Now at Chewy
- Pictured is the Frisco Sweet and Spooky Dog & Cat Bandana for $6.64.
Save on select items from brands like Arm & Hammer, Fresh Step, Scoop Away, and more. Shop Now at Chewy
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $49 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Arm & Hammer Clump & Seal Slide Cat Liter 28-lb. Box for $15.79 ($3 off).
Shop combs and brushes from $2, shampoos and collars from $3, spot treatments from $5, chewables from $8, and more. Shop Now at Chewy
- Shipping adds $4.95 or is free with orders over $49.
- Pictured is Tri-Heart Plus 6-Count Chewable Tablet for Dogs up to 25-lbs. for $21.99 (a savings of $7).
