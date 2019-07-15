New
That Daily Deal · 25 mins ago
Litegear City Pack Backpack
$8
$4 shipping

That Daily Deal offers the Litegear City Pack Backpack in Black for $7.99 plus $3.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now

Features
  • RFID blocking
  • measures 14.5" x 10.5" x 7"
  • 2 zippered external pockets
Details
  • Published 25 min ago
