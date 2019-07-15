That Daily Deal offers the Litegear City Pack Backpack in Black for $7.99 plus $3.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
- RFID blocking
- measures 14.5" x 10.5" x 7"
- 2 zippered external pockets
-
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Walmart offers the Fuel Dual Impact Chambray Backpack in several colors (Black pictured) for $15.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
- measures 18.5" x 13.25" x 6.25"
- side hydration mesh pockets
- padded Padded tech/laptop storage
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Hydration Backpack in several colors (Backpack+Hydration Bladder-Black pictured) for $45.99. Coupon code "LMX11642" drops the price to $18.40. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 2L water bladder
- reflective elements
- helmet attachment clip
Nasumtuo via Amazon offers its Nasumtuo Women's Mini Backpack in Black or Brown (Black pictured) for $36.98. Coupon code "9GRZPAQP" drops the price to $18.49. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- water resistant PU leather
- measures approximately 9" x 7" x 3.5"
Walmart offers the Outdoor Products Arrowhead 8.0 Internal Frame Pack Camping Backpack in several colors (Black/Griffin pictured) for $23.55. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
- 47.5-liter capacity
- hydration reservoir compatible (reservoir not included)
- adjustable sternum strap and padded hip belt
- cool mesh padded back
Today only, Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Dell Home offers the Dell TIMBUK2 Authority Backpack for $94 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
- 15" quilted laptop sleeve
- internal organization
- luggage pass through
MJ Bags via Amazon offers the Fresion 17.3" Laptop Backpack for $46.99. Coupon code "VZ5XOGVP" cuts it to $30.54. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the best deal we could find. It features a 32-liter capacity. Deal ends December 31.
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
- wedges, tools, and instruments
- storage case
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- Turns 1 cup holder into 3
That Daily Deal offers The Nobleman Man Wipes 12-Pack for $17.88 with free shipping. That's $3 less than what you'd pay for a similar product at this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now
- six packs of Charcoal with Aloe & Chamomile
- six packs of Refreshing Aloe With Grapefruit
- 30 wipes per pack (360 wipes altogether)
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper in Style1 for $25.99. Coupon code "3MRXBTMG" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to five and a half weeks to arrive.
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
As a Prime Day deal, Goodia LED Lighting via Amazon offers the Goodia LED Candelabra Bulb 6-Pack for $14.99. Coupon code "GJZVEOOA" drops the price to $2.25. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from 3 weeks ago, $13 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- For those without a Prime account, the price is $14.99 before and $4.50 after.
- 40-watt equivalent
- warm white
- flame tip
- E12 base
Sign In or Register