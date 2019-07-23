- Create an Account or Login
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Litegear City Pack Backpack in Black for $7.49 with free shipping. That's $5 under last week's mention and is the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Perkisboby via Amazon offers its Perkisboby Men's Sling Bag Backpack in
Gray or Black for $18.99. Coupon code "OD62AM8E" drops that to $11.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rong Yao Store via Amazon offers its Seehonor Insulated Cooler Backpack for $36.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "2MP8ONTX" to cut that to $19.97. With free shipping, that's $2 under our May mention, $17 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Litegear City Pack Backpack in Black for $7.99 plus $3.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Hydration Backpack in several colors (Backpack+Hydration Bladder-Black pictured) for $45.99. Coupon code "LMX11642" drops the price to $18.40. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Timbuk2 Command Laptop Backpack in Midway for $44.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15 and the best deal we've seen for this backpack. Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Pottery Barn Teen offers the Pottery Barn Liberty London Edgar's Garden Backpack for $20. Coupon code "BIGDEAL" cuts that to $15. With free shipping, that's $65 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this 10-Foot High Speed Armored Charge Cable 3-Pack for $8.97 with free shipping. That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further reference, we saw a single cable for a buck less in our mention from last November.) Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Today only, Amazon offers the Liquid Death Mountain Water 16.9-oz. Can 12-Pack for $17.59 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 less than what you'd pay from Liquid Death itself. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot or 7x13-foot Sun Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "97P8O3VL" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
