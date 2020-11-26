Liquor Barn · 38 mins ago
7% off spirits, 11% off wine
shipping varies
Shop over hundreds of wines from various regions and at least 10 liquor types. Shop Now at Liquor Barn
- Shipping starts at about $21, and varies by location (shipping is not available to some states).
Macy's · 6 days ago
Studio Mercantile 5L Whiskey Barrel
$40 $100
free shipping
It's $60 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- spout dispenses cleanly
- infuse flavors into the spirits by dropping fresh herbs into the barrel
- measures 13" x 9.25" x 10.5"
Wine Insiders · 1 day ago
Wine Insiders Black Friday Sale
free s&h w/ 6 bottles
Save up to 72% off sitewide on a range of reds, whites, roses, sparklings, vegan options, and more, as well as gift sets. (Prices marked reflect discount.) Shop Now at Wine Insiders
- Pictured is the Marqués del Turia Bobal-Shiraz (2018) for $7.99 ($10 off)
- You'll need to buy at least three bottles to checkout and with six, you get free shipping. (Otherwise, shipping adds $14.95.)
Wine.com · 7 hrs ago
Wine.com Black Friday Sale
25% off or more
free shipping w/ $49 for new customers
Save on 42 varieties, starting from $9. Shop Now at Wine.com
- Shipping prices vary by location but new customers get free shipping with orders of $49 or more via coupon code "BFSHIP".
- Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
Riedel Duck Decanter
$320 $425
free shipping
That's $20 less than Williams-Sonoma's Black Friday deal Buy Now at Amazon
- Hand blown, lead crystal decanter
- Dimensions: 12.9 x 5.75 x 5.2 inches
- Capacity: 31 3/4 oz.
- GO DUCKS!
