New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$4 $5
$5 shipping
School Specialty via Rakuten offers the Liquid Paper Dryline Grip Correction Tape 6-Pack for $4.59. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts that to $3.67. With $4.85 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere by $11. Buy Now
Features
- ergonomic grip
- requires no drying time
- Model: 06604
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/25/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
4 wks ago
TG Tactical Pen
free
$6 shipping
That's a $22 savings
Tacticalgear.com offers the TG Tactical Pen for free plus $5.99 for shipping. That's a savings of $22 and the best deal we could find. It features aircraft grade aluminum, and doubles as an emergency glass breaker. An extra black ink cartridge is included.
Tanga · 1 mo ago
Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook w/ Pen 4-Pack
$29
free shipping
Tanga offers the Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook with the Pilot FriXion Pen 4-Pack for $29.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops that to $28.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw it for a buck less in December. Buy Now
Features
- reusable pages made of polyester composite that can be digitally uploaded via the Rocketbook app
- available in letter or executive size
- includes 4 pens total and a pen station
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Gorilla Micro Precise Super Glue 5g Bottle
$5 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gorilla Micro Precise Super Glue 5g Bottle in Clear for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- dries in 10 to 45 seconds without clamping
- controlled dispensing tip
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Motivation Without Borders Preschool Educational Poster 11-Pack
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
Motivation Without Borders offers its Motivation Without Borders 13" x 18" Preschool Educational Poster 11-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now
Features
- Includes Alphabet, Numbers, Colors, Shapes, Animals on the Farm, Emotions, Days of the Week, Months of the Year, Seasons, Weather, and Solar System.
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Yescom 11x11ft 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo
$41 $102
free shipping
Yecom via Rakuten offers this 10.6x10.6-Foot 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo for $50.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $40.72. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- eight hook and loop straps
- eight grommets for water drainage
Sign In or Register